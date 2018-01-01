JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 2994.51 2826.21 3392.71
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 105.14
Net Sales 2994.51 2826.21 3287.57
Other Income 120.18 138.24 199.14
Stock Adjustments -79.49 144.49 1.39
Total Income 3035.20 3108.94 3488.10
Expenditure
Raw Materials 1314.28 1372.11 1506.63
Power & Fuel Cost 27.82 25.97 31.17
Employee Cost 483.01 443.37 493.02
Other Manufacturing Expenses 199.78 208.70 125.05
Selling and Administration Expenses 353.90 332.78 451.27
Miscellaneous Expenses 118.73 124.70 106.53
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 2497.52 2507.63 2713.67
Operating Profit 537.68 601.31 774.45
Interest 0.25 0.42 0.47
Gross Profit 537.43 600.89 773.98
Depreciation 26.35 24.95 25.35
Profit Before Tax 511.08 575.94 748.63
Tax 174.30 201.41 276.98
Net Profit 336.78 374.53 471.65
