You are here » Home
» » Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|2279.00
|CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19058.77
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|2994.51
|2826.21
|3392.71
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|105.14
|Net Sales
|2994.51
|2826.21
|3287.57
|Other Income
|120.18
|138.24
|199.14
|Stock Adjustments
|-79.49
|144.49
|1.39
|Total Income
|3035.20
|3108.94
|3488.10
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|1314.28
|1372.11
|1506.63
|Power & Fuel Cost
|27.82
|25.97
|31.17
|Employee Cost
|483.01
|443.37
|493.02
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|199.78
|208.70
|125.05
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|353.90
|332.78
|451.27
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|118.73
|124.70
|106.53
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|2497.52
|2507.63
|2713.67
|Operating Profit
|537.68
|601.31
|774.45
|Interest
|0.25
|0.42
|0.47
|Gross Profit
|537.43
|600.89
|773.98
|Depreciation
|26.35
|24.95
|25.35
|Profit Before Tax
|511.08
|575.94
|748.63
|Tax
|174.30
|201.41
|276.98
|Net Profit
|336.78
|374.53
|471.65
Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: