Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|703.91
|836.26
|607.09
|783.68
|706.38
|Other Income
|11.95
|14.77
|26.30
|40.75
|32.66
|Total Income
|715.86
|851.03
|633.39
|824.43
|739.04
|Expenditure
|562.10
|644.17
|587.41
|646.94
|654.27
|Operating Profit
|153.76
|206.86
|45.98
|177.49
|84.77
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|153.76
|206.86
|45.98
|177.49
|84.77
|Depreciation
|13.38
|7.73
|7.52
|7.79
|6.61
|PBT
|142.74
|197.86
|37.95
|157.03
|79.16
|Tax
|53.05
|67.54
|11.53
|44.32
|26.21
|Net Profit
|89.69
|130.32
|26.42
|112.71
|52.95
|EPS (Rs)
|10.60
|15.40
|3.10
|13.30
|6.30
