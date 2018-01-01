You are here » Home
» » Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|3.05
|2.89
|2.67
|Asset turnover ratio
|11.35
|10.32
|8.78
|Inventory turnover ratio
|6.32
|6.35
|7.63
|Debtors turnover ratio
|20.14
|24.91
|27.60
|Interest Coverage ratio
|2045.32
|1372.29
|1593.83
|Operating Margin (%)
|17.96
|21.28
|22.83
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|11.25
|13.25
|13.90
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|21.30
|24.91
|27.25
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|15.91
|18.47
|19.51
