Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1443.35
|1490.06
|1504.45
|1456.98
|1369.23
|Other Income
|41.07
|73.41
|44.08
|52.91
|71.22
|Total Income
|1484.42
|1563.47
|1548.53
|1509.89
|1440.45
|Total Expenditure
|1231.58
|1301.21
|1273.36
|1209.22
|1140.23
|Operating Profit
|252.84
|262.26
|275.17
|300.67
|300.22
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|252.84
|262.26
|275.17
|300.67
|300.22
|Depreciation
|15.25
|14.40
|11.95
|14.70
|10.25
|PBT
|235.81
|236.19
|263.56
|291.66
|289.97
|Tax
|79.07
|70.53
|92.44
|106.69
|100.41
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|156.74
|165.66
|171.12
|184.97
|189.56
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|11.75
|43.75
|1.28
|12.54
|-6.69
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|144.99
|121.91
|169.84
|172.43
|196.25
|Equity Share Capital
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|18.50
|19.56
|20.20
|21.84
|22.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.12
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.35
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
