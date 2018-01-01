Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 1443.35 1490.06 1504.45 1456.98 1369.23

Other Income 41.07 73.41 44.08 52.91 71.22

Total Income 1484.42 1563.47 1548.53 1509.89 1440.45

Total Expenditure 1231.58 1301.21 1273.36 1209.22 1140.23

Operating Profit 252.84 262.26 275.17 300.67 300.22

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 252.84 262.26 275.17 300.67 300.22

Depreciation 15.25 14.40 11.95 14.70 10.25

PBT 235.81 236.19 263.56 291.66 289.97

Tax 79.07 70.53 92.44 106.69 100.41

Net Profit/(Loss) 156.74 165.66 171.12 184.97 189.56

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 11.75 43.75 1.28 12.54 -6.69

Profit After Exceptional Items 144.99 121.91 169.84 172.43 196.25

Equity Share Capital 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 18.50 19.56 20.20 21.84 22.40

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.12

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 6.35

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00