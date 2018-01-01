JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 1443.35 1490.06 1504.45 1456.98 1369.23
Other Income 41.07 73.41 44.08 52.91 71.22
Total Income 1484.42 1563.47 1548.53 1509.89 1440.45
Total Expenditure 1231.58 1301.21 1273.36 1209.22 1140.23
Operating Profit 252.84 262.26 275.17 300.67 300.22
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 252.84 262.26 275.17 300.67 300.22
Depreciation 15.25 14.40 11.95 14.70 10.25
PBT 235.81 236.19 263.56 291.66 289.97
Tax 79.07 70.53 92.44 106.69 100.41
Net Profit/(Loss) 156.74 165.66 171.12 184.97 189.56
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 11.75 43.75 1.28 12.54 -6.69
Profit After Exceptional Items 144.99 121.91 169.84 172.43 196.25
Equity Share Capital 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 18.50 19.56 20.20 21.84 22.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.12
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 6.35
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
