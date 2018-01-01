Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Sep '14 Sep '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2147.26 2210.83 2119.92 2016.41 1908.90

Other Income 53.02 76.74 97.69 120.42 170.92

Total Income 2200.28 2287.57 2217.61 2136.83 2079.82

Total Expenditure 1793.68 1927.63 1786.14 1629.66 1505.06

Operating Profit 406.60 359.94 431.47 507.17 574.76

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 406.60 359.94 431.47 507.17 574.76

Depreciation 28.63 18.56 18.06 14.75 14.11

PBT 378.55 342.72 413.41 492.42 560.65

Tax 132.12 118.65 144.92 168.92 175.65

Net Profit/(Loss) 246.43 224.07 268.49 323.50 385.00

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 11.58 12.96 -8.79 0.00 12.18

Profit After Exceptional Items 234.85 211.11 277.28 323.50 372.82

Equity Share Capital 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 29.10 26.50 31.70 38.20 45.50

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 2.12 4.18

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00 49.30

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 6.35 4.29

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00 50.70