Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Sep '14
|Sep '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2147.26
|2210.83
|2119.92
|2016.41
|1908.90
|Other Income
|53.02
|76.74
|97.69
|120.42
|170.92
|Total Income
|2200.28
|2287.57
|2217.61
|2136.83
|2079.82
|Total Expenditure
|1793.68
|1927.63
|1786.14
|1629.66
|1505.06
|Operating Profit
|406.60
|359.94
|431.47
|507.17
|574.76
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|406.60
|359.94
|431.47
|507.17
|574.76
|Depreciation
|28.63
|18.56
|18.06
|14.75
|14.11
|PBT
|378.55
|342.72
|413.41
|492.42
|560.65
|Tax
|132.12
|118.65
|144.92
|168.92
|175.65
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|246.43
|224.07
|268.49
|323.50
|385.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|11.58
|12.96
|-8.79
|0.00
|12.18
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|234.85
|211.11
|277.28
|323.50
|372.82
|Equity Share Capital
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|29.10
|26.50
|31.70
|38.20
|45.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|2.12
|4.18
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|49.30
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|6.35
|4.29
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|50.70
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
