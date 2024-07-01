Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2994.51 2826.21 3287.58 2667.27 2546.15

Other Income 117.49 124.13 198.67 158.19 227.12

Total Income 3112.00 2950.34 3486.25 2825.46 2773.27

Total Expenditure 2574.57 2349.45 2712.27 2211.92 2024.07

Operating Profit 537.43 600.89 773.98 613.54 749.20

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit 537.43 600.89 773.98 613.54 749.20

Depreciation 26.35 24.95 25.35 20.60 19.88

PBT 499.75 581.63 748.63 592.94 729.32

Tax 162.97 207.10 276.98 224.14 227.44

Net Profit/(Loss) 336.78 374.53 471.65 368.80 501.88

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 30.14 1.51 -32.69 -28.65 18.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 306.64 373.02 504.34 397.45 483.88

Equity Share Capital 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70 84.70

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1943.51 2119.94 1766.96 0.00 1932.49

EPS

Basic EPS 39.80 44.40 55.70 43.50 59.30

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.12 2.12 4.18

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00 49.30

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 6.35 6.35 4.29

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 75.00 75.00 50.70