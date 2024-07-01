You are here » Home
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
Filter:
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2994.51
|2826.21
|3287.58
|2667.27
|2546.15
|Other Income
|117.49
|124.13
|198.67
|158.19
|227.12
|Total Income
|3112.00
|2950.34
|3486.25
|2825.46
|2773.27
|Total Expenditure
|2574.57
|2349.45
|2712.27
|2211.92
|2024.07
|Operating Profit
|537.43
|600.89
|773.98
|613.54
|749.20
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|537.43
|600.89
|773.98
|613.54
|749.20
|Depreciation
|26.35
|24.95
|25.35
|20.60
|19.88
|PBT
|499.75
|581.63
|748.63
|592.94
|729.32
|Tax
|162.97
|207.10
|276.98
|224.14
|227.44
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|336.78
|374.53
|471.65
|368.80
|501.88
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|30.14
|1.51
|-32.69
|-28.65
|18.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|306.64
|373.02
|504.34
|397.45
|483.88
|Equity Share Capital
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|84.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1943.51
|2119.94
|1766.96
|0.00
|1932.49
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|39.80
|44.40
|55.70
|43.50
|59.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.12
|2.12
|4.18
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|49.30
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|6.35
|6.35
|4.29
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|50.70
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
