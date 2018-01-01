JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Company Information

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd is one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The company's product portfolio includes prescription medicines and vaccines. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives dermatology gynaecology diabetes oncology cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases. They also offer a range of vaccine...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Deepak Parekh
Independent Director : R R Bajaaj
Independent Director : Nihal Kaviratne
Independent Director : D Sundaram
Company Secretary : A A Nadkarni
Independent Director : P V Bhide
Executive Director (Technical) : Raju Krishnaswamy
Independent Director : A N Roy
Independent Director : Anjali P Bansal
Executive Director & CFO : A Aristidou
Managing Director : Annaswamy Vaidheesh
Director : Subesh Williams
Director : Marc Jones
Whole Time Director & CFO : Puja Thakur
AUDITOR : Price Waterhouse & Co Bangalore LLP
IND NAME : Pharmaceuticals - Multinational
HOUSE NAME : MNC Associate - Glaxo
Registered office
GSK House, Dr Annie Besant Road Worli,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400030
Ph : 91-022-24959595
WEBSITE : http://www.gsk-india.com
E-mail : askus@gsk.com

