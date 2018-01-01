You are here » Home
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Company Information
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd is one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The company's product portfolio includes prescription medicines and vaccines. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives dermatology gynaecology diabetes oncology cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases. They also offer a range of vaccine...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Deepak Parekh
|Independent Director :
|R R Bajaaj
|Independent Director :
|Nihal Kaviratne
|Independent Director :
|D Sundaram
|Company Secretary :
|A A Nadkarni
|Independent Director :
|P V Bhide
|Executive Director (Technical) :
|Raju Krishnaswamy
|Independent Director :
|A N Roy
|Independent Director :
|Anjali P Bansal
|Executive Director & CFO :
|A Aristidou
|Managing Director :
|Annaswamy Vaidheesh
|Director :
|Subesh Williams
|Director :
|Marc Jones
|Whole Time Director & CFO :
|Puja Thakur
|AUDITOR :
|Price Waterhouse & Co Bangalore LLP
|IND NAME :
|Pharmaceuticals - Multinational
|HOUSE NAME :
|MNC Associate - Glaxo
|Registered office
|GSK House, Dr Annie Besant Road Worli,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400030
|Ph : 91-022-24959595
|WEBSITE : http://www.gsk-india.com
|E-mail : askus@gsk.com
Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: