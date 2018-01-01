Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd is one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The company's product portfolio includes prescription medicines and vaccines. Their prescription medicines range across therapeutic areas such as anti-infectives dermatology gynaecology diabetes oncology cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases. They also offer a range of vaccines for the prevention of hepatitis A hepatitis B invasive disease caused by H influenzae chickenpox diphtheria pertussis tetanus rotavirus cervical cancer and others. They have two manufacturing units in India located at Nashik and Thane. Also they have a clinical development centre in Bangalore.GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd was incorporated in the year 1927. During the year 1956 the primary production of vaccines begins at Worli. In the year 1960 the company started manufacturing Infant foods at milk drying plant at Aligarh. They also opened manufacturing facility for pharmaceuticals in Mumbai. In the year 1961 the company started manufacturing Vitamin A and betamethasone at new plant at Thane using imported raw materials. The company registered as a limited company in the year 1968. Also they introduced the Animal health products. In the year 1971 the company built the Research & development laboratory at Thane. Also they relocated the SmithKline & French plant from Mumbai to Bangalore. In the year 1983 they commissioned the Nashik factory. SmithKline & Beecham became a public limited company under the new name of Eskayef Ltd in the year 1984 and one new Plant was set up in Mysore for manufacture of bulk drugs. In the year 1985 the company's second basic drugs factory was inaugurated at Ankleshwar Gujarat. In the year 1986 the company launched joint venture projects Vegepro Foods and Feeds Ltd and K G Gluco Biols. The company's name was changed to Glindia Ltd in the year 1987. In the year 1988 the company commenced the production of bulk drug Ranitidine at Ankleshwar. Also they started a joint venture project with Hindustan Foods Ltd for the manufacture of extruded foods at Usgao Goa. In the year 1989 the company commenced their Zinetac production at Nashik. The company's name was changed from Glindia Ltd to Glaxo India Ltd. In the year 1990 the production of the bulk drug cephalexin was commenced at Ankleshwar and the salbutamol inhalers at Nashik. Glaxo rated amongst the first five of India's most respected companies (4th place) in a survey by Businessworld magazine. An agreement was signed with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) during 1991. In the year 1992 the company sold their trade investments in Vegepro and Feeds Ltd. In the year 1993 they sold their investment in Hindustan Foods Ltd and Dempo Dairy Industries Ltd. Cetzine a second-generation anti-histamine and research product of UCB Pharma (Belgium) was launched under a co-marketing agreement. In the same year Glaxo received recognition from the Ministry of Commerce as an export house. In the year 1994 the company sold their Family Products Division to H J Heinz for a sum of Rs 210 crore. The Mysore plant received ISO 9002 certification and the new Iodex plant was inaugurated in Bangalore. In the year 1995 they inaugurated the government approved state-of-the-art Pharmacy Research & Development Centre (PR&D) at Thane to cater to the unmet medical needs and to exploit local commercial opportunities.In the year 1998 the company acquired Biddle Sawyer Group of Companies which was struggled in the year before. In the year 2000 Agrivet Farm Care (AFC) tied up with Merial the world's largest Animal Health Company to market poultry vaccines. The company ranked 6th in Business Today - Stern Stewart & Co. listing of India's best Wealth Creator Companies and also the launched Seretide for Asthma. The merger of SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (India) Ltd into Glaxo India Limited was completed and the name of the company was changed to the present name GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Businessworld and the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) named GlaxoSmithKline as India's most respected Pharmaceutical Company in a survey in the year 2003. During the year the company launched Cetzine (Cetirizine; anti-histamine) Zimig (terbinafine; anti-infective) CCM (calcium citrate maleate; nutritional) Cobadex CZS (multivitamin with trace elements).In the year 2004 the company launched Priorix (measles mumps rubella vaccine). In the year 2005 the company launched oral contraceptives: Elogen (desogestrel and ethinylestradiol) and Zerogen (progesterone only pill). They entered into the diabetes therapeutic segment with the launch of Windia (rosiglitazone) and Windamet (rosiglitazone and metformin). In the year 2006 the company made an in-licensing alliance with Eisai Pharmaceuticals Japan and launched Parit (rabeprazole; gastrointestinal therapy area). Also GlaxoSmithKline divested their Agrivet Farm Care (AFC) animal health business. In the year 2007 the company launched Carzec (carvedilol) and Zemetril (cefprozil). In March 2007 the company opened new Medicinal Chemistry Laboratory at their R&D facility in Singapore. Also they divested their other peripheral business of fine chemicals with consideration of Rs 240 crore on slump sale basis to Thermo Electron LLS India Private Ltd. In the year 2008 the company increased the installed capacity of Tablets and Capsules from 6750 million nos to 6950 million nos. They increased the production capacity of Solids including Powders and Ointments from 1550 tonnes to 2225 tonnes. In January 2008 the company launched two of their new innovative Diphtheria Tetanus and acellular Pertussis (DTP) vaccines such as Boostrix and Infanrix. Also the company in well positioned to launch the breast cancer drug Tykerb and the rotavirus vaccine Rotarix during the year. Also they rolled out three new Business Partnering initiatives during the year. In the year 2009 the company launched new products namely Benitec A (Olmesatan in combination with Amilodipine) in Cardiology Dermocalm (Calamine lotion) in Dermatology Ventorlin CFC free inhaler (Salbutamol) in Respiratory and Esblanem (Meropenem) in Antibiotic segments. Their Nashik site commenced manufacture and supply of Albendazole tablets to WHO for the Lymphatic Filriasis eradication programme.In the year 2010 the company increased the installed capacity of Solids including Powders and Ointments from 2225 tonnes to 2600 tonnes. They launched some new products namely Mycamine inj (Micafungin) in-licensed from Astellas and Parit D capsules (Rabeprazole in combination with Domperidone) in-licensed from Eisai. Cefspan (Cefixime - oral antibiotic) was relaunched with good success. Other branded generics launched during the year were Modvate 3 cream (Beclomethasone in combination with Clotrimazole and Neomycin) and Modvate AF cream (Beclomethasone in combination witr Clotrimazole) in Dermatology. Formulations of Atorvastatin and Rosuvastatin tablets were launchec in Cardiology under the brand names Lilo and Rosutec respectively. The combination of Paracetamol with Tramadol was launched under the brand name Calpol T. In the year 2011 the company foray into branded generics market. Zobactin is ranked as the No. 2 brand (Dec MAT 2011 H.S.A) in a market which has more than 56 brands of Piperacillin+Tazobactum. In the Meropenem market Esblanem is ranked at 6th position (Dec MAT 2011 H.S.A). After the successful launch of Tykerb in 2008 they expanded their presence further by introducing two new segments Kidney Cancer and Hematology with launch of Votrient and Revolade.In 2012 the company Introduces Metered Dose Inhaler with dose counter. In 2015 the company announces completion of its transaction with Novartis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (`Novartis India') and acquires Novartis' vaccines business and divests its marketed oncology portfolio to Novartis India.