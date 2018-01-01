JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Jul
Book Closure Date (Month) Jul
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 500660
NSE Code GLAXO
BSE Group A
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 Yes
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange

