JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2279.00
CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 12.36 12.32 12.18 12.08 12.01
Financial Institutions / Banks 8.52 8.55 8.55 8.42 8.34
Foreign Institutional Investors 1.67 1.78 1.80 1.82 1.89
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 2.16 2.00 1.83 1.84 1.78
Non-Institution 12.64 12.68 12.82 12.92 12.99
Indian Public 11.14 11.59 11.80 11.86 11.99
Others 1.50 1.09 1.02 1.06 1.00
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: