Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|2279.00
|CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2269.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2272.80
|VOLUME
|7278
|52-Week high
|2780.05
|52-Week low
|2201.20
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19058.77
|Buy Price
|2252.00
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|2252.70
|Sell Qty
|1.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Announcements
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
01/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Press Release / Media Release
02/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 December 2017
02/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 December 2017
02/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Updates
16/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
04/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Board Meeting On Friday 2Nd February 2018 For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And
28/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Closure of Trading Window
28/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Closure of Trading Window
28/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Press Release / Media Release
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Compliance Of Clause 40(9) Of The Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements Regulations 2015 (
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaint For Quarter Ended September 2017
06/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Compliance Certificate For Half Year Ended September 2017
06/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd October 25 2017
05/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Closure of Trading Window
03/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Meeting Updates
22/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd Analyst / Investor Meet ? Intimation
01/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices