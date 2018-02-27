Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar
|2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - News Sector
-
Novartis CEO Narasimhan sets up new leadership after four top exits
8.55 pm | 12 Mar 2018 | Reuters
Narasimhan, who took over as CEO in February, is emphasising the role of digital technology in helping Novartis come up with winning new therapies
-
Aarti Drugs falls 6% as Tarapur unit impacted by explosion
12.38 pm | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock dipped 6% to Rs 528 on the BSE in otherwise firm market.
-
US FDA finds 'female mosquito' in Aurobindo Pharma's unit during inspection
6.53 pm | 11 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
FDA also observed that Aurobindo Pharma employees lack the training required to perform their assigned functions
-
Dr Reddy's gets 5 observations from US FDA for API unit at Hyderabad
5.02 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The company said plant-3 at Bollaram on the city outskirts has recieved these observations upon completion of an inspection
-
Aurobindo Pharma stock: Good growth in Europe may cushion downside
11.14 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Analysts said given the strong European prospects and as most concerns relating to unit-IV are priced in, downside was limited for the stock
-
Sales decline in US pushes drug makers to evaluate better options in Europe
9.48 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Europe is the third-largest market for Indian drug makers after the US and Africa
-
Sales decline in US pushes drug makers to evaluate better options in Europe
9.48 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Europe is the third-largest market for Indian drug makers after the US and Africa
-
Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low
10.49 am | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Karnataka Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, J&K Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank among 14 banks that h...
-
FDC, V-Mart Retail hit record highs in weak market
1.59 pm | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
FDC rallied 11% to Rs 319, while V-Mart surged 7% to Rs 1,960 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
-
Eris Lifesciences trades higher for fifth straight trading day
9.57 am | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Stock of the pharmaceutical company outperformed the market by gaining 12% in past five trading days, as compared to 1.3% decline in the S&P BSE Sense...
-
Dr Reddy's is awaiting 102 approvals from US Food and Drug Administration
7.10 am | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The US drug regulator raised the issue of significant deviations from the current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) in three of DRRD's plants in a le...
-
Lupin stock in 2017 global worst-performer list, says Evaluate report
2.21 pm | 5 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
US Food and Drug Administration's warning letters to two Lupin plants in Goa and Indore in November was the main reason for the decline in the stock p...
-
Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA observations, say reports; stock falls 5%
9.45 am | 5 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock dipped 5.4% to Rs 590 on the BSE after the media report suggested that the company received nine observations from the US drug regulator for...
-
US inspectors cite serious quality issues at Aurobindo Pharma's Unit 4
4.42 pm | 4 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
BS ReporterHyderabad, 4 March: The US Food and Drug Administration(USFDA) has issued Form 483 with 9 observations to Aurobindo Pharma Limited's unit 4...
-
SFIO seeks information, documents from Fortis Healthcare
10.20 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Fortis Healthcare has also come under the lens of markets regulator Sebi, which launched an investigation into the alleged regulatory lapses
-
Fortis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 191 million for Dec quarter
2.35 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
Fortis Healthcare today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.10 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 against a profit of Rs 453.29 crore in ...
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals ups its US game plan, acquires Orit
1.51 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Having popular brands like Glycodin (cough syrup) in its kitty, Vadodara-headquartered Alembic had a domestic focus until a few years ago
-
Glenmark: Risk-reward turning favourable even as stocks hit 52-week low
1.50 am | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Businesses in other geographies can drive growth, US challenges remain
-
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA's final approval to market sedative injection
4.58 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
The injection will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad
-
Pricing woes force Cipla, Glenmark, Lupin to go slow on US drug pipeline
9.51 pm | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Companies to focus on complex products as tough competition in generics, customer consolidation impact profits
