JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2279.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2279.00
CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Lupin 770.10 5.70 0.75 12753.15
Cipla 579.40 6.05 1.06 10974.58
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 16.65 0.78 9719.80
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -10.45 -1.76 9607.05
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 3.70 0.69 7989.23
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 5.65 1.11 7702.40
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -19.45 -1.69 6441.77
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -11.55 -0.52 4668.45
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -17.85 -1.34 4592.68
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 14.25 1.43 4023.86
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 51.35 2.17 3766.21
Cadila Health. 389.40 5.60 1.46 3230.70
Ipca Labs. 683.55 3.75 0.55 3156.66
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -17.25 -0.76 2994.51
Alembic Pharma 541.05 7.40 1.39 2985.90
Abbott India 5626.70 -9.05 -0.16 2902.56
Biocon 594.95 0.30 0.05 2587.90
Jubilant Life 804.35 7.90 0.99 2491.22
Sanofi India 5080.05 36.30 0.72 2368.60
Wockhardt 765.75 16.35 2.18 2297.52
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals: