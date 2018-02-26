JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 500660 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLAXO ISIN Code: INE159A01016
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 2250.15 -17.25
(-0.76%)
OPEN

2279.00

 HIGH

2279.00

 LOW

2241.55
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 2256.15 -16.65
(-0.73%)
OPEN

2269.00

 HIGH

2282.95

 LOW

2242.20
OPEN 2279.00
CLOSE 2267.40
VOLUME 1561
52-Week high 2770.00
52-Week low 2241.55
P/E 57.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19,059
Buy Price 2250.15
Buy Qty 98.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Price History

From: To:
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 2279.00 2279.00 2241.55 2250.15 1561 350
09-03-2018 2280.00 2289.25 2250.05 2267.40 1012 227
08-03-2018 2280.05 2291.00 2260.00 2279.15 1623 445
07-03-2018 2325.00 2337.55 2276.20 2286.00 2133 461
06-03-2018 2370.00 2377.25 2330.00 2340.05 940 267
05-03-2018 2370.00 2407.60 2351.00 2374.30 1255 297
01-03-2018 2385.15 2419.70 2360.65 2379.35 2282 323
28-02-2018 2397.00 2406.30 2351.55 2373.75 5183 647
27-02-2018 2408.00 2455.00 2385.10 2394.90 1547 342
26-02-2018 2370.00 2425.80 2366.35 2397.60 2214 376
23-02-2018 2400.75 2410.40 2346.45 2397.70 2470 346
22-02-2018 2385.00 2429.00 2325.60 2395.55 2153 345
21-02-2018 2407.20 2424.40 2329.00 2385.15 1945 325
20-02-2018 2430.00 2432.00 2410.05 2417.80 301 59
19-02-2018 2425.00 2435.00 2405.35 2420.50 847 224
16-02-2018 2430.05 2454.95 2401.00 2429.75 1214 327
15-02-2018 2441.40 2455.10 2430.00 2441.60 409 102
12-02-2018 2470.00 2470.00 2435.00 2447.55 556 78
09-02-2018 2448.00 2460.50 2435.00 2451.15 459 108
08-02-2018 2443.00 2460.15 2433.40 2452.05 840 206
