Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 500660
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLAXO
|ISIN Code: INE159A01016
|
BSE
15:43 | 12 Mar
|
2250.15
|
-17.25
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
2279.00
|
HIGH
2279.00
|
LOW
2241.55
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
2256.15
|
-16.65
(-0.73%)
|
OPEN
2269.00
|
HIGH
2282.95
|
LOW
2242.20
|OPEN
|2279.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2267.40
|VOLUME
|1561
|52-Week high
|2770.00
|52-Week low
|2241.55
|P/E
|57.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,059
|Buy Price
|2250.15
|Buy Qty
|98.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLAXO) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|2279.00
|2279.00
|2241.55
|2250.15
|1561
|350
|09-03-2018
|2280.00
|2289.25
|2250.05
|2267.40
|1012
|227
|08-03-2018
|2280.05
|2291.00
|2260.00
|2279.15
|1623
|445
|07-03-2018
|2325.00
|2337.55
|2276.20
|2286.00
|2133
|461
|06-03-2018
|2370.00
|2377.25
|2330.00
|2340.05
|940
|267
|05-03-2018
|2370.00
|2407.60
|2351.00
|2374.30
|1255
|297
|01-03-2018
|2385.15
|2419.70
|2360.65
|2379.35
|2282
|323
|28-02-2018
|2397.00
|2406.30
|2351.55
|2373.75
|5183
|647
|27-02-2018
|2408.00
|2455.00
|2385.10
|2394.90
|1547
|342
|26-02-2018
|2370.00
|2425.80
|2366.35
|2397.60
|2214
|376
|23-02-2018
|2400.75
|2410.40
|2346.45
|2397.70
|2470
|346
|22-02-2018
|2385.00
|2429.00
|2325.60
|2395.55
|2153
|345
|21-02-2018
|2407.20
|2424.40
|2329.00
|2385.15
|1945
|325
|20-02-2018
|2430.00
|2432.00
|2410.05
|2417.80
|301
|59
|19-02-2018
|2425.00
|2435.00
|2405.35
|2420.50
|847
|224
|16-02-2018
|2430.05
|2454.95
|2401.00
|2429.75
|1214
|327
|15-02-2018
|2441.40
|2455.10
|2430.00
|2441.60
|409
|102
|12-02-2018
|2470.00
|2470.00
|2435.00
|2447.55
|556
|78
|09-02-2018
|2448.00
|2460.50
|2435.00
|2451.15
|459
|108
|08-02-2018
|2443.00
|2460.15
|2433.40
|2452.05
|840
|206
