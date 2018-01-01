GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc UK. The company's principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods drugs pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food malted foods biscuits energy and protein ...> More