JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 6620.00 21.60
(0.33%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6639.80

 LOW

6551.00
NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 6622.00 -4.75
(-0.07%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6650.00

 LOW

6495.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6552.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 237
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 41.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27,844
Buy Price 6615.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 6629.00
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 6552.00
CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 237
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 41.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 27,844
Buy Price 6615.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 6629.00
Sell Qty 1.00

About GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc UK. The company's principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods drugs pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food malted foods biscuits energy and protein ...> More

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   27,844
EPS - TTM () [*S] 157.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 41.92
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   700.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 736.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1034.67 860.39 20.26
Other Income 64.18 55.92 14.77
Total Income 1098.85 916.31 19.92
Total Expenses 830.66 692.7 19.92
Operating Profit 268.19 223.61 19.94
Net Profit 163.66 136.41 19.98
Equity Capital 42.06 42.06 -
> More on GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Financials Results

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Marico 308.45 0.34 39814.73
P & G Hygiene 9402.00 0.25 30518.89
Colgate-Palm. 1041.00 0.16 28315.20
GlaxoSmith C H L 6620.00 0.33 27843.72
Emami 1075.95 -0.72 24424.07
Gillette India 6531.00 -0.22 21284.53
Varun Beverages 620.20 -1.86 11324.85
> More on GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Peer Group

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.46
Banks/FIs 3.12
FIIs 4.10
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.57
Indian Public 12.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.64
> More on GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Share Holding Pattern

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/11 Reliance Securities Buy 5697 PDF IconDetails
08/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 5731 PDF IconDetails
05/08 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 6181 PDF IconDetails
25/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 3425 PDF IconDetails
19/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 5818 PDF IconDetails
> More on GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Research Reports

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.42% -2.50% -0.05% -0.94%
1 Month 10.70% 8.91% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month 5.74% 7.89% 1.51% 0.92%
6 Month 30.04% 27.94% 4.89% 4.28%
1 Year 23.94% 24.92% 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year 13.06% 12.68% 16.59% 18.31%

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6551.00
6639.80
Week Low/High 6551.00
6850.00
Month Low/High 5960.00
6888.00
YEAR Low/High 4856.05
6888.00
All TIME Low/High 37.50
6888.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: