GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|6620.00
|
21.60
(0.33%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6639.80
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar
|6622.00
|
-4.75
(-0.07%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6650.00
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|237
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|41.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|27,844
|Buy Price
|6615.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6629.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc UK. The company's principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods drugs pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food malted foods biscuits energy and protein ...> More
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|27,844
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|157.91
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|41.92
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|700.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.06
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|736.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.98
News
Announcement
-
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited - Trading Window
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Up
-
Board Meeting On February 12 2018 For Considering And Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results F
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1034.67
|860.39
|20.26
|Other Income
|64.18
|55.92
|14.77
|Total Income
|1098.85
|916.31
|19.92
|Total Expenses
|830.66
|692.7
|19.92
|Operating Profit
|268.19
|223.61
|19.94
|Net Profit
|163.66
|136.41
|19.98
|Equity Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Marico
|308.45
|0.34
|39814.73
|P & G Hygiene
|9402.00
|0.25
|30518.89
|Colgate-Palm.
|1041.00
|0.16
|28315.20
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6620.00
|0.33
|27843.72
|Emami
|1075.95
|-0.72
|24424.07
|Gillette India
|6531.00
|-0.22
|21284.53
|Varun Beverages
|620.20
|-1.86
|11324.85
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|10/11
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|5697
|Details
|08/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|5731
|Details
|05/08
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|6181
|Details
|25/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|3425
|Details
|19/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|5818
|Details
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.42%
|-2.50%
|-0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|10.70%
|8.91%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|5.74%
|7.89%
|1.51%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|30.04%
|27.94%
|4.89%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|23.94%
|24.92%
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|13.06%
|12.68%
|16.59%
|18.31%
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6551.00
|
|6639.80
|Week Low/High
|6551.00
|
|6850.00
|Month Low/High
|5960.00
|
|6888.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4856.05
|
|6888.00
|All TIME Low/High
|37.50
|
|6888.00
