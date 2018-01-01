You are here » Home » » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Brokerage Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Report
|Action
|Price
|10/11/2017
|Reliance Securities
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|Buy
|5697
|08/11/2016
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|Accumulate
|5731
|05/08/2016
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|Accumulate
|6181
|25/05/2016
|Motilal Oswal
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|Neutral
|3425
|19/05/2016
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|Buy
|5818
