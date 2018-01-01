You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1061.67
|925.38
|205.38
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|622.49
|573.46
|611.47
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-621.75
|-151.58
|330.69
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-361.49
|-285.59
|-222.15
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-360.75
|136.29
|720.00
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|700.91
|1061.67
|925.38
