You are here » Home
» » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|6552.00
|CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28193.03
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|12-05-2017
|Book Closure
|04-08-2017
|09-08-2017
|Rs.70.0000 per share(700%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|17-05-2016
|Book Closure
|28-07-2016
|05-08-2016
|A.G.M. & Rs.70.0000 per share(700%)Dividend
|08-05-2015
|Book Closure
|29-07-2015
|06-08-2015
|Rs.55.0000 per share(550%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|13-06-2014
|Book Closure
|31-07-2014
|07-08-2014
|Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend & A.G.M. (Revised)
|12-05-2014
|Book Closure
|29-07-2014
|07-08-2014
|A.G.M. & Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend
|09-05-2014
|Book Closure
|29-07-2014
|07-08-2014
|A.G.M. & Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend
|15-02-2013
|Book Closure
|21-03-2013
|09-04-2013
|Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|06-02-2012
|Book Closure
|13-03-2012
|22-03-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.35.00 per share(350%)Dividend
|02-02-2011
|Book Closure
|15-03-2011
|28-03-2011
|Dividend Rs.25.00 per share(250%) & Special Golden Jubilee Dividend Rs.25.00 per share(250%)...
|27-01-2010
|Book Closure
|13-04-2010
|23-04-2010
|A.G.M. & Rs.18.00 per share(180%)Final Dividend
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: