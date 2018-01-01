JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
12-05-2017 Book Closure 04-08-2017 09-08-2017 Rs.70.0000 per share(700%)Dividend & A.G.M.
17-05-2016 Book Closure 28-07-2016 05-08-2016 A.G.M. & Rs.70.0000 per share(700%)Dividend
08-05-2015 Book Closure 29-07-2015 06-08-2015 Rs.55.0000 per share(550%)Dividend & A.G.M.
13-06-2014 Book Closure 31-07-2014 07-08-2014 Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend & A.G.M. (Revised)
12-05-2014 Book Closure 29-07-2014 07-08-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend
09-05-2014 Book Closure 29-07-2014 07-08-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend
15-02-2013 Book Closure 21-03-2013 09-04-2013 Rs.45.0000 per share(450%)Dividend & A.G.M.
06-02-2012 Book Closure 13-03-2012 22-03-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.35.00 per share(350%)Dividend
02-02-2011 Book Closure 15-03-2011 28-03-2011 Dividend Rs.25.00 per share(250%) & Special Golden Jubilee Dividend Rs.25.00 per share(250%)...
27-01-2010 Book Closure 13-04-2010 23-04-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.18.00 per share(180%)Final Dividend

