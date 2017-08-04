You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|13-05-2017
|AGM
|09-08-2017
|GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed...
|11-05-2017
|AGM
|
|The 58th Annual General Meeting of the members of th...
|17-05-2016
|AGM
|05-08-2016
|GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed...
|08-05-2015
|AGM
|06-08-2015
|AGM : 06/08/2015GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare ...
|09-05-2014
|AGM
|07-08-2014
|GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed...
|15-02-2013
|AGM
|09-04-2013
|AGM : 09.04.2013GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare ...
