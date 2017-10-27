ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS

12-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

07-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsPlease note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of...

08-08-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...

11-05-2017 Board Meeting Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will...

22-03-2017 Board Meeting Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will...

13-02-2017 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

07-11-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

05-08-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

17-05-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

08-02-2016 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

06-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsGlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BS...

05-08-2015 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

08-05-2015 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

03-02-2015 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

06-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

05-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

06-08-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

09-05-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

10-03-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

05-02-2014 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

06-11-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

01-08-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

01-05-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

09-04-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...

08-04-2013 Board Meeting GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting ...