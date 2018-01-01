JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
11-05-2017 Dividend 700.00 Final 02-08-2017 04-08-2017
17-05-2016 Dividend 700.00 Final 26-07-2016 28-07-2016
08-05-2015 Dividend 550.00 Final 27-07-2015 29-07-2015
09-05-2014 Dividend 450.00 Final 28-07-2014 31-07-2014
15-02-2013 Dividend 450.00 Final 19-03-2013 21-03-2013
06-02-2012 Dividend 350.00 Final 09-03-2012 13-03-2012
02-02-2011 Dividend 250.00 Final 11-03-2011 15-03-2011
02-02-2011 Dividend 250.00 Special 11-03-2011 15-03-2011
25-01-2010 Dividend 180.00 Final 09-04-2010 13-04-2010

