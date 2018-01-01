You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28193.03
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves
|3080.61
|2756.65
|2070.98
|Total Shareholders Funds
|3122.67
|2798.71
|2113.04
|Secured Loans
|8.36
|12.75
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|236.39
|237.89
|220.47
|Total Debt
|244.75
|250.64
|220.47
|Total Liabilities
|3367.42
|3049.35
|2333.51
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|631.61
|569.43
|1059.28
|Capital Work in Progress
|57.67
|51.39
|42.31
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|461.14
|461.62
|466.25
|Sundry Debtors
|321.00
|354.16
|313.36
|Cash and Bank
|3087.38
|2712.27
|2296.52
|Loans and Advances
|571.57
|449.30
|427.45
|Total Current Assets
|4441.09
|3977.35
|3503.58
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1313.98
|1155.20
|1309.00
|Provisions
|304.79
|305.47
|395.14
|Net Current Assets
|2822.32
|2516.68
|1799.44
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|3367.42
|3049.34
|2333.49
