GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves 3080.61 2756.65 2070.98
Total Shareholders Funds 3122.67 2798.71 2113.04
Secured Loans 8.36 12.75 0.00
Unsecured Loans 236.39 237.89 220.47
Total Debt 244.75 250.64 220.47
Total Liabilities 3367.42 3049.35 2333.51
Application of Funds
Gross Block 631.61 569.43 1059.28
Capital Work in Progress 57.67 51.39 42.31
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 461.14 461.62 466.25
Sundry Debtors 321.00 354.16 313.36
Cash and Bank 3087.38 2712.27 2296.52
Loans and Advances 571.57 449.30 427.45
Total Current Assets 4441.09 3977.35 3503.58
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 1313.98 1155.20 1309.00
Provisions 304.79 305.47 395.14
Net Current Assets 2822.32 2516.68 1799.44
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 3367.42 3049.34 2333.49
