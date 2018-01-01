You are here » Home
» » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|6552.00
|CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28193.03
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|3986.46
|4136.27
|4307.59
|Operating Profit
|1077.38
|1115.67
|951.97
|Other Income
|243.88
|277.51
|221.89
|Interest
|2.78
|2.28
|0.74
|Depreciation
|64.18
|57.44
|62.09
|Profit Before Tax
|1010.42
|1055.95
|889.14
|Tax
|353.74
|368.67
|305.54
|Profit After Tax
|656.68
|687.28
|583.60
|
|Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves
|3080.61
|2756.65
|2070.98
|Net Worth
|3122.67
|2798.71
|2113.04
|Loans
|244.75
|250.64
|220.47
|Gross Block
|631.61
|569.43
|1059.28
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|3087.38
|2712.27
|2296.52
|Debtors
|321.00
|354.16
|313.36
|Net Working Capital
|2822.32
|2516.68
|1799.44
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|27.03
|26.97
|22.10
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|16.47
|16.62
|13.55
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|156.15
|163.42
|127.57
|Dividend (%)
|700.00
|700.00
|550.00
|Dividend Payout
|294.39
|231.31
|231.31
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: