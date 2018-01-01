JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 3986.46 4136.27 4307.59
Operating Profit 1077.38 1115.67 951.97
Other Income 243.88 277.51 221.89
Interest 2.78 2.28 0.74
Depreciation 64.18 57.44 62.09
Profit Before Tax 1010.42 1055.95 889.14
Tax 353.74 368.67 305.54
Profit After Tax 656.68 687.28 583.60
 
Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves 3080.61 2756.65 2070.98
Net Worth 3122.67 2798.71 2113.04
Loans 244.75 250.64 220.47
Gross Block 631.61 569.43 1059.28
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 3087.38 2712.27 2296.52
Debtors 321.00 354.16 313.36
Net Working Capital 2822.32 2516.68 1799.44
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 27.03 26.97 22.10
Net Profit Margin (%) 16.47 16.62 13.55
Earning Per Share (Rs) 156.15 163.42 127.57
Dividend (%) 700.00 700.00 550.00
Dividend Payout 294.39 231.31 231.31
