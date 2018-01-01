JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 4421.09 4564.38 4531.03
Excise Duty 434.63 428.11 223.44
Net Sales 3986.46 4136.27 4307.59
Other Income 243.88 277.51 221.89
Stock Adjustments 7.66 2.70 42.97
Total Income 4238.00 4416.48 4572.45
Expenditure
Raw Materials 1304.60 1346.24 1542.10
Power & Fuel Cost 72.31 78.66 65.22
Employee Cost 458.03 504.98 431.29
Other Manufacturing Expenses 53.39 49.22 212.61
Selling and Administration Expenses 1272.30 1321.71 1343.06
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 26.19
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3160.63 3300.81 3620.47
Operating Profit 1077.38 1115.67 951.97
Interest 2.78 2.28 0.74
Gross Profit 1074.60 1113.39 951.23
Depreciation 64.18 57.44 62.09
Profit Before Tax 1010.42 1055.95 889.14
Tax 353.74 368.67 305.54
Net Profit 656.68 687.28 583.60
