You are here » Home
» » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|6552.00
|CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28193.03
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4421.09
|4564.38
|4531.03
|Excise Duty
|434.63
|428.11
|223.44
|Net Sales
|3986.46
|4136.27
|4307.59
|Other Income
|243.88
|277.51
|221.89
|Stock Adjustments
|7.66
|2.70
|42.97
|Total Income
|4238.00
|4416.48
|4572.45
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|1304.60
|1346.24
|1542.10
|Power & Fuel Cost
|72.31
|78.66
|65.22
|Employee Cost
|458.03
|504.98
|431.29
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|53.39
|49.22
|212.61
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1272.30
|1321.71
|1343.06
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|26.19
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3160.63
|3300.81
|3620.47
|Operating Profit
|1077.38
|1115.67
|951.97
|Interest
|2.78
|2.28
|0.74
|Gross Profit
|1074.60
|1113.39
|951.23
|Depreciation
|64.18
|57.44
|62.09
|Profit Before Tax
|1010.42
|1055.95
|889.14
|Tax
|353.74
|368.67
|305.54
|Net Profit
|656.68
|687.28
|583.60
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: