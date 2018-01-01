You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1034.67
|1115.32
|985.34
|1101.87
|860.39
|Other Income
|64.18
|54.97
|55.69
|70.96
|55.92
|Total Income
|1098.85
|1170.29
|1041.03
|1172.83
|916.31
|Expenditure
|830.66
|853.96
|818.99
|884.80
|692.70
|Operating Profit
|268.19
|316.33
|222.04
|288.03
|223.61
|Interest
|0.17
|0.55
|0.54
|0.87
|0.63
|PBDT
|268.02
|315.78
|221.50
|287.16
|222.98
|Depreciation
|15.14
|17.68
|17.01
|17.70
|17.07
|PBT
|248.84
|295.01
|202.10
|274.98
|220.84
|Tax
|85.18
|102.60
|69.87
|99.10
|84.43
|Net Profit
|163.66
|192.41
|132.23
|175.88
|136.41
|EPS (Rs)
|38.91
|45.75
|31.44
|41.82
|32.43
