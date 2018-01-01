You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|2.64
|2.30
|1.99
|Asset turnover ratio
|7.36
|5.60
|4.73
|Inventory turnover ratio
|9.58
|9.84
|10.37
|Debtors turnover ratio
|13.10
|13.68
|14.79
|Interest Coverage ratio
|364.46
|464.14
|1202.54
|Operating Margin (%)
|24.37
|24.44
|21.01
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|14.85
|15.06
|12.88
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|31.58
|39.32
|41.26
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|22.18
|27.99
|29.73
