GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2100.66
|1962.29
|2024.17
|2048.99
|2087.28
|Other Income
|110.66
|126.88
|117.00
|107.64
|169.87
|Total Income
|2211.32
|2089.17
|2141.17
|2156.63
|2257.15
|Total Expenditure
|1672.95
|1577.49
|1575.48
|1653.71
|1644.40
|Operating Profit
|538.37
|511.68
|565.69
|502.92
|612.75
|Interest
|1.09
|1.50
|1.28
|0.93
|1.35
|Gross Profit
|537.28
|510.18
|564.41
|501.99
|611.40
|Depreciation
|34.69
|34.76
|29.42
|24.57
|32.87
|PBT
|497.11
|484.79
|542.12
|477.42
|578.53
|Tax
|172.48
|172.45
|197.79
|166.51
|202.16
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|324.63
|312.34
|344.33
|310.91
|376.37
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.05
|36.46
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|324.63
|312.34
|344.33
|366.96
|339.91
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|77.18
|74.26
|81.87
|73.92
|89.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.16
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.54
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.05
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.46
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
