Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2100.66 1962.29 2024.17 2048.99 2087.28

Other Income 110.66 126.88 117.00 107.64 169.87

Total Income 2211.32 2089.17 2141.17 2156.63 2257.15

Total Expenditure 1672.95 1577.49 1575.48 1653.71 1644.40

Operating Profit 538.37 511.68 565.69 502.92 612.75

Interest 1.09 1.50 1.28 0.93 1.35

Gross Profit 537.28 510.18 564.41 501.99 611.40

Depreciation 34.69 34.76 29.42 24.57 32.87

PBT 497.11 484.79 542.12 477.42 578.53

Tax 172.48 172.45 197.79 166.51 202.16

Net Profit/(Loss) 324.63 312.34 344.33 310.91 376.37

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -56.05 36.46

Profit After Exceptional Items 324.63 312.34 344.33 366.96 339.91

Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 77.18 74.26 81.87 73.92 89.48

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.16

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.54

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 3.05

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.46