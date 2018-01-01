GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Sep '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 3135.33 2884.59 3058.85 3092.05 2879.76

Other Income 174.84 172.92 227.44 162.41 114.36

Total Income 3310.17 3057.51 3286.29 3254.46 2994.12

Total Expenditure 2503.61 2268.17 2434.55 2625.80 2325.39

Operating Profit 806.56 789.34 851.74 628.66 668.73

Interest 1.26 1.91 2.02 0.57 0.44

Gross Profit 805.30 787.43 849.72 628.09 668.29

Depreciation 49.83 46.48 42.85 37.18 34.48

PBT 745.95 763.01 806.87 590.91 633.81

Tax 257.66 282.22 281.81 204.09 210.51

Net Profit/(Loss) 488.29 480.79 525.06 386.82 423.30

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 36.47 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 488.29 480.79 488.59 386.82 423.30

Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 116.10 114.31 124.84 91.97 100.64

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 1.16 1.16

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.54 27.54

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 3.05 3.05

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.46 72.46