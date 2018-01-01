You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Sep '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3135.33
|2884.59
|3058.85
|3092.05
|2879.76
|Other Income
|174.84
|172.92
|227.44
|162.41
|114.36
|Total Income
|3310.17
|3057.51
|3286.29
|3254.46
|2994.12
|Total Expenditure
|2503.61
|2268.17
|2434.55
|2625.80
|2325.39
|Operating Profit
|806.56
|789.34
|851.74
|628.66
|668.73
|Interest
|1.26
|1.91
|2.02
|0.57
|0.44
|Gross Profit
|805.30
|787.43
|849.72
|628.09
|668.29
|Depreciation
|49.83
|46.48
|42.85
|37.18
|34.48
|PBT
|745.95
|763.01
|806.87
|590.91
|633.81
|Tax
|257.66
|282.22
|281.81
|204.09
|210.51
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|488.29
|480.79
|525.06
|386.82
|423.30
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|36.47
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|488.29
|480.79
|488.59
|386.82
|423.30
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|116.10
|114.31
|124.84
|91.97
|100.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|1.16
|1.16
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.54
|27.54
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|3.05
|3.05
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.46
|72.46
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: