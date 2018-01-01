JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 3986.46 4136.27 4307.59 4868.57 3748.76
Other Income 243.88 277.51 221.89 206.91 158.91
Total Income 4230.34 4413.78 4529.48 5075.48 3907.67
Total Expenditure 3152.97 3298.11 3577.51 3995.81 3105.99
Operating Profit 1077.37 1115.67 951.97 1079.67 801.68
Interest 2.78 2.28 0.74 1.05 0.88
Gross Profit 1074.59 1113.39 951.23 1078.62 800.80
Depreciation 64.18 57.44 62.09 62.55 45.68
PBT 1026.91 1055.95 889.14 1016.07 755.12
Tax 370.24 368.67 305.54 341.33 252.07
Net Profit/(Loss) 656.67 687.28 583.60 674.74 503.05
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 656.67 687.28 583.60 674.74 503.05
Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3080.61 2756.65 2070.98 1770.79 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 156.15 163.42 138.77 160.44 119.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.16 1.16 1.16
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 27.54 27.54 27.54
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 3.05 3.05 3.05
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 72.46 72.46 72.46
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
