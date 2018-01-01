GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 3986.46 4136.27 4307.59 4868.57 3748.76

Other Income 243.88 277.51 221.89 206.91 158.91

Total Income 4230.34 4413.78 4529.48 5075.48 3907.67

Total Expenditure 3152.97 3298.11 3577.51 3995.81 3105.99

Operating Profit 1077.37 1115.67 951.97 1079.67 801.68

Interest 2.78 2.28 0.74 1.05 0.88

Gross Profit 1074.59 1113.39 951.23 1078.62 800.80

Depreciation 64.18 57.44 62.09 62.55 45.68

PBT 1026.91 1055.95 889.14 1016.07 755.12

Tax 370.24 368.67 305.54 341.33 252.07

Net Profit/(Loss) 656.67 687.28 583.60 674.74 503.05

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 656.67 687.28 583.60 674.74 503.05

Equity Share Capital 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06 42.06

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3080.61 2756.65 2070.98 1770.79 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 156.15 163.42 138.77 160.44 119.60

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.16 1.16 1.16

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 27.54 27.54 27.54

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 3.05 3.05 3.05

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 72.46 72.46 72.46