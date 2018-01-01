You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
Filter:
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3986.46
|4136.27
|4307.59
|4868.57
|3748.76
|Other Income
|243.88
|277.51
|221.89
|206.91
|158.91
|Total Income
|4230.34
|4413.78
|4529.48
|5075.48
|3907.67
|Total Expenditure
|3152.97
|3298.11
|3577.51
|3995.81
|3105.99
|Operating Profit
|1077.37
|1115.67
|951.97
|1079.67
|801.68
|Interest
|2.78
|2.28
|0.74
|1.05
|0.88
|Gross Profit
|1074.59
|1113.39
|951.23
|1078.62
|800.80
|Depreciation
|64.18
|57.44
|62.09
|62.55
|45.68
|PBT
|1026.91
|1055.95
|889.14
|1016.07
|755.12
|Tax
|370.24
|368.67
|305.54
|341.33
|252.07
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|656.67
|687.28
|583.60
|674.74
|503.05
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|656.67
|687.28
|583.60
|674.74
|503.05
|Equity Share Capital
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|42.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|3080.61
|2756.65
|2070.98
|1770.79
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|156.15
|163.42
|138.77
|160.44
|119.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|27.54
|27.54
|27.54
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|3.05
|3.05
|3.05
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
