GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Company Information

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc UK. The company's principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods drugs pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food malted foods biscuits energy and protein ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Independent Director : Kunal Kashyap
Independent Director : Mukesh H Butani
Independent Director : Naresh Dayal
Independent Director : P Dwarakanth
Chairman : Subodh Bhargava
Independent Director : Sangeeta Talwar
Whole Time Director & CFO : Vivek Anand
Director : Joaquin Beneyto Mascaro
Company Secretary : Shanu Saksena
Executive Director : Anup Dhingra
Managing Director : Navneet Saluja
AUDITOR : Price Waterhouse/Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP
IND NAME : Food - Processing - MNC
HOUSE NAME : MNC Associate - Glaxo
Registered office
Patiala Road, ,Nabha,Punjab-147201
Ph : 91-1765-220151/220152/220059
WEBSITE : http://www.gsk-ch.in
E-mail : investor.2.co@gsk.com

