GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Company Information
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc UK. The company's principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods drugs pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food malted foods biscuits energy and protein ...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Independent Director :
|Kunal Kashyap
|Independent Director :
|Mukesh H Butani
|Independent Director :
|Naresh Dayal
|Independent Director :
|P Dwarakanth
|Chairman :
|Subodh Bhargava
|Independent Director :
|Sangeeta Talwar
|Whole Time Director & CFO :
|Vivek Anand
|Director :
|Joaquin Beneyto Mascaro
|Company Secretary :
|Shanu Saksena
|Executive Director :
|Anup Dhingra
|Managing Director :
|Navneet Saluja
|AUDITOR :
|Price Waterhouse/Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP
|IND NAME :
|Food - Processing - MNC
|HOUSE NAME :
|MNC Associate - Glaxo
|Registered office
|Patiala Road, ,Nabha,Punjab-147201
|Ph : 91-1765-220151/220152/220059
|WEBSITE : http://www.gsk-ch.in
|E-mail : investor.2.co@gsk.com
