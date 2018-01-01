GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is one of the largest players in the Health Food Drinks industry in India. The company is an Indian associate of GlaxoSmithKline plc UK. The company's principal activities are to manufacture and distribute a wide range of healthcare foods drugs pharmaceuticals and dairy products. The products include malted milk food malted foods biscuits energy and protein foods milk powders ghee milk fluid and milk cream. The company has their manufacturing facilities located at Nabha in Punjab Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Sonepat in Haryana.The products of GSK Consumer are categorized as Nutritional and Over the Counter (OTC) products. The Nutritional division includes health food drinks like Horlicks which includes Junior Horlicks Mother's Horlicks Women's Horlicks Horlicks Lite and Horlicks biscuits Boost Viva and Maltova. The OTC division promotes and distributes a number of products in diverse categories including prominent brands such as Crocin Eno and Iodex.GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd was incorporated in the year 1958 as Hindustan Milkfood Manufacturers Pvt Ltd and was promoted by Horlicks Ltd. The company became public in the year 1961. In the year 1969 Beecham plc acquired Horlicks Ltd and became the majority shareholder in Hindustan Milkfood Manufactures Ltd and in the year 1979 Beecham India Pvt Ltd merged with the company. In the year 1991 the name of the company was changed to HMM Ltd.In the year 1989 Beecham plc UK and SmithKline USA merged to form SmithKline Beecham plc. The company became part of SmithKline Beecham and the name was changed to SmithKline Beecham Brands Ltd. Again in March 1994 the company name was changed to SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare Ltd reasserting their promise of providing healthcare to consumers.In the financial year 2000 the company acquired two new brands Viva and Maltova along with their patents and trademarks from Jagatjit Industries Ltd. The company also tied up the manufacturing capacity of Jagatjit Industries Ltd for the manufacture of Viva and Maltova on a long term contract.Glao Wellcom plc and SmithKline Beecham plc merged and form a global organization GlaxoSmithKline plc. As the company is an associate company of GlaxoSmithKline plc the name of the company was changed from SmithKline Beecham Consumer Healthcare Ltd to GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd with effect from April 23 2002.In the year 2002 the company commissioned their new Spray Drier plant at Sonepat and the commercial production was started form July 1 2002. Also Gussetted Pouch packing operations were relocated from Nabha factory to a State of Art greenfield facility set up by a contracted third party at Mangaldoi Assam. As a result of restructuring process the company's packing facility at Kolkata was closed with effect from September 2002.The company is a consignment sales agent for marketing selling & distribution of the brand Iodex with effect form January 1 2002. In the year 2004 the company has launched Junior and Mother's Horlicks Ready-to-Drink Horlicks & Boost and Hot Vending Machines. In July 2004 they launched Boost Energy Shake a new chilled ready-to-drink variant of Boost in Tamil Nadu. Boost Energy Shake will be available in a 200 ml tetra pack In the year 2005 the company opened a new secondary manufacturing site (Legacy Foods) at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. In February 2005 they launched Horlicks in a new Toffee flavour. Toffee Horlicks is the sixth flavour in the Horlicks portfolio. The other flavours are Chocolate Vanilla Honey Buzz Standard and Elaichi.In the year 2006 the company increased their installed capacity of Malt Based Foods/Malted Foods and Ghee by 3260 MT and 924 MT respectively. With this expansion the total installed capacity of Malt Based Foods/Malted Foods and Ghee increased to 94060 MT and 4000 MT respectively.In the year 2007 the company increased their installed capacity of Malt Based Foods and Milkrose Baby Foods by 340 MT and 760 MT respectively. With this expansion the total installed capacity of Malt Based Foods and Milkrose Baby Foods increased to 94400 MT and 2200 MT respectively.In the year 2008 the company launched Women's Horlicks which is specially formulated for women. New Women's Horlicks is scientifically designed with a unique combination of Hemocaltm nutrients which provides 100% of the daily requirement of iron calcium Vitamins B2 B6 B12 & C for healthy blood and its normal function. New Women's Horlicks has no added sugar and is low-fat. It is available in two exciting flavors- Chocolate and Caramel in a jar with a unique flip top cap. Also they launched Active Base and Boost White during the year. In January 2009 the company launched Activ Grow which is a nutritious product launched for infant population. The product will be sold through prescription only.In the year 2009 the company relaunched Boost with a clinically proven claim to increase stamina by three times recorded a growth of 16.2%. They launched a series of new products. They launched Horlicks Nutribar which is a nutritious snack. Horlicks Biscuits was relaunched with a new strategy and packaging. The company also launched ActiGrow under the GlaxoNutrition umbrella to tap into the fast growing specialist nutrition segment. The company also entered the noodles segment with the launch of Horlicks Foodles instant noodles with seasoning.In the year 2010 the company launched Junior Horlicks 4 5 & 6 and Badam Masti. They launched Horlicks Cream Biscuits in 3 flavours and Horlicks Cookies. In the year 2011 the company entered into the breakfast market in India with the launch of Horlicks Oats thereby adding another category to its growing Foods portfolio. In May 2011 the Company and OBJ Ltd entered into an exclusive collaborative development agreement with the objective of developing new consumer products in the field of Oral Health utilizing the company's technologies. In 2011 the company's associate company GSK Asia Pvt Ltd launched Sensodyne toothpaste. It was launched in an attempt to enter the Indian tooth paste market. This was GSK's second attempt to enter Rs 1850-crore toothpaste market. The product will be directly competing with the Colgate Company's product Sensitive. Prior to the new launch the Aqua fresh toothpaste launched by GSK did not got the consumer acceptance and was out of the market.In 2012 - UK based GSK Plc maker of popular FMCG products like Horlicks and Sensodyne has been planning to raise its stake in its Indian unit GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare to 75 per cent through an open offer.In 2013 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. launches a gum bleeding specialist Parodontax Nationally. In 2014 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. enters into JV agreement with Novartis AG. -GSK Consumer Healthcare launches instant Horlicks-Horlicks a healthy addition to the child's daily diet.