GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Patiala Road
Nabha - India
FAX - 91-1765-220642
Phone1 - 91-1765-220151/220152/220059
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor.2.co@gsk.com
Head Office DLF Plaza Tower
DLF City Phase - I
Gurgaon - India
FAX - 91-124-2540720/2540721
Phone1 - 91-124-2540724
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Head Office 24 & 25 Floor
One Horizon Centre
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Nabha Plant
Patiala Road
Nabha - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Sonepat Plant 14 km Stone
Sonepat-Meerut Road Khewra(PO)
Bahalgarh - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Rajahmundry Plant
Industrial Area
Dowleswaram - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

