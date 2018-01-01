JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
OPEN 6552.00
CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Mutual Fund Holding

Stocks attracting Fund Managers
SCHEME Amount Invested (Rs cr) No of shares Net Asset (%)
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund (G) 134.12 200278 0.52
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund - Dir (G) 134.12 200278 0.52
ICICI Pru Balanced Fund - (G) 124.18 185435 0.45
ICICI Pru Balanced Fund - Direct (G) 124.18 185435 0.45
ICICI Pru Long Term Equity Fund - (G) 112.36 167782 2.23
ICICI Pru Long Term Equity Fund - (D) 112.36 167782 2.23
ICICI Pru Long Term Equity Fund - Direct (G) 112.36 167782 2.23
ICICI Pru Long Term Equity Fund - Direct (D) 112.36 167782 2.23
ICICI Pru Dynamic Plan (G) 95.86 143145 0.87
ICICI Pru Dynamic Plan - Inst Option - 1 (G) 95.86 143145 0.87
ICICI Pru Dynamic Plan - Inst (G) 95.86 143145 0.87
ICICI Pru Dynamic Plan - Direct (G) 95.86 143145 0.87
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund (G) 84.21 125751 0.43
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund (D) 84.21 125751 0.43
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund - Direct (D) 84.21 125751 0.43
Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund - Direct (G) 84.21 125751 0.43
UTI-Mid Cap Fund (D) 59.42 88722 1.43
UTI-Mid Cap Fund (G) 59.42 88722 1.43
UTI-Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G) 59.42 88722 1.43
UTI-Mid Cap Fund - Direct (D) 59.42 88722 1.43
