GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|Indian
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Promoters
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|72.46
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|12.79
|12.86
|12.79
|12.76
|12.77
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|3.12
|3.14
|2.91
|2.52
|1.86
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|4.10
|3.95
|4.15
|4.37
|5.49
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|5.57
|5.77
|5.73
|5.87
|5.42
|Non-Institution
|14.76
|14.68
|14.75
|14.78
|14.77
|Indian Public
|12.12
|12.35
|12.44
|12.54
|12.57
|Others
|2.64
|2.33
|2.31
|2.24
|2.20
|Total Non Promoter
|27.55
|27.54
|27.54
|27.54
|27.54
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
