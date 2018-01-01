JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
OPEN 6552.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46
Indian 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Promoters 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46 72.46
Non Promoter
Institutions 12.79 12.86 12.79 12.76 12.77
Financial Institutions / Banks 3.12 3.14 2.91 2.52 1.86
Foreign Institutional Investors 4.10 3.95 4.15 4.37 5.49
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 5.57 5.77 5.73 5.87 5.42
Non-Institution 14.76 14.68 14.75 14.78 14.77
Indian Public 12.12 12.35 12.44 12.54 12.57
Others 2.64 2.33 2.31 2.24 2.20
Total Non Promoter 27.55 27.54 27.54 27.54 27.54
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

