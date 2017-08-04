GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Announcements
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting-Closure of Trading Window
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Board Meeting On February 12 2018 For Considering And Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results F
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Updates
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Change in Directorate
06/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Change in Directorate
20/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On September 30 2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Certificate In Terms Of Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) Re
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Certificate In Terms Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) R
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Updates
22/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Updates
11/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Scrutinizers Report
10/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Outcome of AGM
09/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2017
08/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd Updates
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
