JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6552.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00
OPEN 6552.00
CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Nestle India 7620.40 -0.39 8001.00 6085.00 73475.90
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 0.65 5057.25 3079.95 58492.56
UPL 718.45 0.83 902.00 675.10 36522.41
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 1.59 6888.45 4856.05 28193.03
Tata Global 275.40 2.63 328.80 136.85 17380.49
Coromandel Inter 506.65 -0.70 588.00 308.00 14809.38
Bayer Crop Sci. 4116.45 2.26 5050.00 3685.00 14131.77
Jubilant Food. 2084.20 1.44 2329.50 817.60 13751.55
Godrej Agrovet 646.95 -1.30 687.00 524.00 12423.38
P I Inds. 864.55 1.15 1035.00 674.15 11922.14
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 761.55 341.25 11301.11
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 0.79 970.00 493.75 11111.36
KRBL 468.45 6.71 673.00 371.00 11027.31
Avanti Feeds 2281.70 -3.22 3000.00 692.00 10358.92
Bombay Burmah 1348.70 0.30 1820.00 733.65 9407.18
Chambal Fert. 158.60 3.39 173.60 78.00 6601.09
G N F C 407.20 1.34 548.50 253.60 6328.70
EID Parry 299.85 0.49 391.95 270.00 5307.35
Zydus Wellness 1257.90 0.58 1320.00 809.00 4914.62
G S F C 122.40 2.04 166.30 112.50 4877.64
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: