GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-0.39
|8001.00
|6085.00
|73475.90
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|0.65
|5057.25
|3079.95
|58492.56
|UPL
|718.45
|0.83
|902.00
|675.10
|36522.41
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|1.59
|6888.45
|4856.05
|28193.03
|Tata Global
|275.40
|2.63
|328.80
|136.85
|17380.49
|Coromandel Inter
|506.65
|-0.70
|588.00
|308.00
|14809.38
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4116.45
|2.26
|5050.00
|3685.00
|14131.77
|Jubilant Food.
|2084.20
|1.44
|2329.50
|817.60
|13751.55
|Godrej Agrovet
|646.95
|-1.30
|687.00
|524.00
|12423.38
|P I Inds.
|864.55
|1.15
|1035.00
|674.15
|11922.14
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|-2.07
|761.55
|341.25
|11301.11
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|0.79
|970.00
|493.75
|11111.36
|KRBL
|468.45
|6.71
|673.00
|371.00
|11027.31
|Avanti Feeds
|2281.70
|-3.22
|3000.00
|692.00
|10358.92
|Bombay Burmah
|1348.70
|0.30
|1820.00
|733.65
|9407.18
|Chambal Fert.
|158.60
|3.39
|173.60
|78.00
|6601.09
|G N F C
|407.20
|1.34
|548.50
|253.60
|6328.70
|EID Parry
|299.85
|0.49
|391.95
|270.00
|5307.35
|Zydus Wellness
|1257.90
|0.58
|1320.00
|809.00
|4914.62
|G S F C
|122.40
|2.04
|166.30
|112.50
|4877.64
