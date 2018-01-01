JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Nestle India 7620.40 -30.15 -0.39 926.54
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 31.70 0.65 843.69
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 104.65 1.59 656.68
Balrampur Chini 86.75 1.75 2.06 592.29
G N F C 407.20 5.40 1.34 521.30
Coromandel Inter 506.65 -3.55 -0.70 476.78
P I Inds. 864.55 9.85 1.15 457.37
Mawana Sugars 51.25 3.60 7.56 456.58
Chambal Fert. 158.60 5.20 3.39 425.10
G S F C 122.40 2.45 2.04 419.50
KRBL 468.45 29.45 6.71 401.12
Bayer Crop Sci. 4116.45 90.95 2.26 291.00
EID Parry 299.85 1.45 0.49 283.61
Tata Global 275.40 7.05 2.63 276.00
Rallis India 231.10 2.15 0.94 266.03
UPL 718.45 5.90 0.83 245.00
Dhampur Sugar 162.95 16.25 11.08 243.04
Triven.Engg.Ind. 49.50 1.85 3.88 233.56
Avadh Sugar 524.20 14.55 2.85 209.58
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.45 -0.80 208.16
