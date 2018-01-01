You are here » Home » » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|6552.00
|CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28193.03
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-30.15
|-0.39
|926.54
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|31.70
|0.65
|843.69
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|104.65
|1.59
|656.68
|Balrampur Chini
|86.75
|1.75
|2.06
|592.29
|G N F C
|407.20
|5.40
|1.34
|521.30
|Coromandel Inter
|506.65
|-3.55
|-0.70
|476.78
|P I Inds.
|864.55
|9.85
|1.15
|457.37
|Mawana Sugars
|51.25
|3.60
|7.56
|456.58
|Chambal Fert.
|158.60
|5.20
|3.39
|425.10
|G S F C
|122.40
|2.45
|2.04
|419.50
|KRBL
|468.45
|29.45
|6.71
|401.12
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4116.45
|90.95
|2.26
|291.00
|EID Parry
|299.85
|1.45
|0.49
|283.61
|Tata Global
|275.40
|7.05
|2.63
|276.00
|Rallis India
|231.10
|2.15
|0.94
|266.03
|UPL
|718.45
|5.90
|0.83
|245.00
|Dhampur Sugar
|162.95
|16.25
|11.08
|243.04
|Triven.Engg.Ind.
|49.50
|1.85
|3.88
|233.56
|Avadh Sugar
|524.20
|14.55
|2.85
|209.58
|Natl.Fertilizer
|55.65
|-0.45
|-0.80
|208.16
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices