GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|Coromandel Inter
|506.65
|-3.55
|-0.70
|10020.96
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-30.15
|-0.39
|9223.80
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|31.70
|0.65
|8414.37
|Sh.Renuka Sugar
|15.40
|-0.15
|-0.96
|7771.53
|Natl.Fertilizer
|55.65
|-0.45
|-0.80
|7619.94
|Chambal Fert.
|158.60
|5.20
|3.39
|7410.66
|R C F
|73.15
|-2.10
|-2.79
|7098.17
|UPL
|718.45
|5.90
|0.83
|6939.00
|Kwality
|90.05
|3.30
|3.80
|6131.23
|G S F C
|122.40
|2.45
|2.04
|5264.53
|G N F C
|407.20
|5.40
|1.34
|4588.77
|Bajaj Hindusthan
|10.07
|-0.65
|-6.06
|4384.59
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|5.75
|0.79
|4199.66
|Deepak Fert.
|322.00
|9.60
|3.07
|4035.96
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|104.65
|1.59
|3986.46
|Zuari Agro Chem.
|487.50
|-11.15
|-2.24
|3917.85
|Godrej Agrovet
|646.95
|-8.55
|-1.30
|3616.05
|Sanwaria Consum.
|15.75
|-0.80
|-4.83
|3512.44
|Balrampur Chini
|86.75
|1.75
|2.06
|3460.14
|Nagarjuna Fert.
|16.25
|0.00
|0.00
|3376.28
