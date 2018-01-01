You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Nestle India
|7,620.40
|73,475.90
|9,556.24
|926.54
|5,019.06
|Britannia Inds.
|4,872.35
|58,492.56
|8,684.39
|843.69
|2,606.90
|UPL
|718.45
|36,522.41
|7,277.00
|245.00
|8,753.00
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6,703.05
|28,193.03
|4,421.09
|656.68
|3,367.42
|Tata Global
|275.40
|17,380.49
|3,063.89
|276.00
|3,947.68
|Coromandel Inter
|506.65
|14,809.38
|10,185.30
|476.78
|5,068.12
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4,116.45
|14,131.77
|2,948.40
|291.00
|2,140.30
|Jubilant Food.
|2,084.20
|13,751.55
|2,546.07
|67.25
|852.56
|Godrej Agrovet
|646.95
|12,423.38
|3,616.05
|206.72
|1,402.05
|P I Inds.
|864.55
|11,922.14
|2,382.94
|457.37
|1,768.58
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|11,301.11
|3,567.96
|186.73
|3,726.65
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|11,111.36
|4,207.48
|133.97
|1,268.14
|KRBL
|468.45
|11,027.31
|3,147.87
|401.12
|2,966.54
|Avanti Feeds
|2,281.70
|10,358.92
|2,654.19
|195.33
|580.32
|Bombay Burmah
|1,348.70
|9,407.18
|270.14
|-3.20
|664.19
|Chambal Fert.
|158.60
|6,601.09
|7,430.83
|425.10
|6,697.39
|G N F C
|407.20
|6,328.70
|4,944.81
|521.30
|6,834.30
|EID Parry
|299.85
|5,307.35
|2,476.75
|283.61
|2,432.04
|Zydus Wellness
|1,257.90
|4,914.62
|227.90
|109.34
|582.88
|G S F C
|122.40
|4,877.64
|5,476.88
|419.50
|7,874.77
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare: