You are here » Home » » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar
|6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|6552.00
|CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28193.03
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Hind. Unilever
|1324.55
|1.84
|286698.84
|8590.00
|1326.00
|23.42
|56.56
|Godrej Consumer
|1079.25
|0.54
|73529.30
|2630.30
|429.87
|14.03
|76.92
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-0.39
|73475.90
|2601.46
|311.83
|127.07
|59.97
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|0.65
|58492.56
|2567.48
|263.65
|74.96
|65.00
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.11
|57627.47
|1966.44
|332.86
|5.86
|55.83
|Marico
|309.10
|0.55
|39898.63
|1536.29
|185.04
|5.90
|52.39
|P & G Hygiene
|9415.45
|0.40
|30562.55
|704.16
|131.24
|130.76
|72.01
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.65
|0.32
|28360.08
|1033.32
|170.65
|23.06
|45.21
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|1.59
|28193.03
|1034.67
|163.66
|157.91
|42.45
|Emami
|1066.80
|-1.56
|24216.36
|756.64
|147.16
|14.45
|73.83
|Gillette India
|6560.15
|0.23
|21379.53
|407.52
|58.77
|81.80
|80.20
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|-2.07
|11301.11
|527.36
|-72.13
|12.90
|47.98
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|0.79
|11111.36
|282.82
|5.18
|8.65
|84.40
|KRBL
|468.45
|6.71
|11027.31
|783.51
|122.99
|20.21
|23.18
|Bajaj Corp
|460.85
|-2.20
|6797.54
|208.05
|55.16
|14.48
|31.83
|Jyothy Lab.
|352.10
|0.28
|6401.18
|431.21
|32.92
|11.55
|30.48
|Galaxy Surfact.
|1501.00
|0.29
|5321.05
|826.95
|51.22
|28.48
|52.70
|Zydus Wellness
|1257.90
|0.58
|4914.62
|132.40
|36.78
|32.66
|38.52
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices