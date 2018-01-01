JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
OPEN 6552.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 286698.84 8590.00 1326.00 23.42 56.56
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 73529.30 2630.30 429.87 14.03 76.92
Nestle India 7620.40 -0.39 73475.90 2601.46 311.83 127.07 59.97
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 0.65 58492.56 2567.48 263.65 74.96 65.00
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 57627.47 1966.44 332.86 5.86 55.83
Marico 309.10 0.55 39898.63 1536.29 185.04 5.90 52.39
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 30562.55 704.16 131.24 130.76 72.01
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 28360.08 1033.32 170.65 23.06 45.21
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 1.59 28193.03 1034.67 163.66 157.91 42.45
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 24216.36 756.64 147.16 14.45 73.83
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 21379.53 407.52 58.77 81.80 80.20
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 11301.11 527.36 -72.13 12.90 47.98
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 0.79 11111.36 282.82 5.18 8.65 84.40
KRBL 468.45 6.71 11027.31 783.51 122.99 20.21 23.18
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -2.20 6797.54 208.05 55.16 14.48 31.83
Jyothy Lab. 352.10 0.28 6401.18 431.21 32.92 11.55 30.48
Galaxy Surfact. 1501.00 0.29 5321.05 826.95 51.22 28.48 52.70
Zydus Wellness 1257.90 0.58 4914.62 132.40 36.78 32.66 38.52

