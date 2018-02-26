You are here » Home
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.
|BSE: 500676
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: GSKCONS
|ISIN Code: INE264A01014
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
6703.05
|
104.65
(1.59%)
|
OPEN
6552.00
|
HIGH
6820.00
|
LOW
6551.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
6836.65
|
209.90
(3.17%)
|
OPEN
6570.00
|
HIGH
6940.25
|
LOW
6495.95
|OPEN
|6552.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6598.40
|VOLUME
|1222
|52-Week high
|6888.45
|52-Week low
|4856.05
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6703.05
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|6570.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6626.75
|VOLUME
|11063
|52-Week high
|6940.25
|52-Week low
|4851.00
|P/E
|42.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|28,193
|Buy Price
|6773.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|6776.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|6552.00
|6820.00
|6551.00
|6703.05
|1222
|262
|09-03-2018
|6614.95
|6671.05
|6570.50
|6598.40
|280
|105
|08-03-2018
|6633.30
|6637.85
|6565.10
|6571.60
|71
|36
|07-03-2018
|6654.95
|6689.90
|6570.00
|6588.95
|547
|167
|06-03-2018
|6799.95
|6805.25
|6602.45
|6630.35
|222
|66
|05-03-2018
|6715.00
|6850.00
|6644.30
|6783.95
|406
|134
|01-03-2018
|6730.45
|6799.70
|6698.30
|6792.55
|349
|128
|28-02-2018
|6735.00
|6750.00
|6651.00
|6684.80
|318
|71
|27-02-2018
|6750.30
|6834.00
|6700.25
|6743.60
|775
|233
|26-02-2018
|6781.00
|6850.00
|6737.80
|6755.95
|633
|258
|23-02-2018
|6755.00
|6802.95
|6655.00
|6762.45
|797
|239
|22-02-2018
|6499.95
|6888.45
|6487.50
|6758.10
|3143
|843
|21-02-2018
|6507.95
|6600.00
|6415.50
|6452.25
|467
|129
|20-02-2018
|6491.95
|6575.00
|6451.00
|6481.55
|851
|213
|19-02-2018
|6475.00
|6537.00
|6428.15
|6458.35
|350
|133
|16-02-2018
|6401.00
|6631.00
|6284.20
|6478.50
|631
|267
|15-02-2018
|6449.95
|6608.85
|6354.65
|6381.90
|1837
|485
|12-02-2018
|6127.00
|6127.00
|5960.00
|5980.15
|516
|226
|09-02-2018
|6180.00
|6200.30
|6050.00
|6062.90
|613
|245
|08-02-2018
|6292.00
|6323.45
|6191.40
|6215.55
|237
|98
Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare:
