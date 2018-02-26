JUST IN
You are here » Home » » GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

BSE: 500676 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: GSKCONS ISIN Code: INE264A01014
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 6703.05 104.65
(1.59%)
OPEN

6552.00

 HIGH

6820.00

 LOW

6551.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 6836.65 209.90
(3.17%)
OPEN

6570.00

 HIGH

6940.25

 LOW

6495.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6552.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00
OPEN 6552.00
CLOSE 6598.40
VOLUME 1222
52-Week high 6888.45
52-Week low 4856.05
P/E 42.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28,193
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6703.05
Sell Qty 4.00

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (GSKCONS) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 6552.00 6820.00 6551.00 6703.05 1222 262
09-03-2018 6614.95 6671.05 6570.50 6598.40 280 105
08-03-2018 6633.30 6637.85 6565.10 6571.60 71 36
07-03-2018 6654.95 6689.90 6570.00 6588.95 547 167
06-03-2018 6799.95 6805.25 6602.45 6630.35 222 66
05-03-2018 6715.00 6850.00 6644.30 6783.95 406 134
01-03-2018 6730.45 6799.70 6698.30 6792.55 349 128
28-02-2018 6735.00 6750.00 6651.00 6684.80 318 71
27-02-2018 6750.30 6834.00 6700.25 6743.60 775 233
26-02-2018 6781.00 6850.00 6737.80 6755.95 633 258
23-02-2018 6755.00 6802.95 6655.00 6762.45 797 239
22-02-2018 6499.95 6888.45 6487.50 6758.10 3143 843
21-02-2018 6507.95 6600.00 6415.50 6452.25 467 129
20-02-2018 6491.95 6575.00 6451.00 6481.55 851 213
19-02-2018 6475.00 6537.00 6428.15 6458.35 350 133
16-02-2018 6401.00 6631.00 6284.20 6478.50 631 267
15-02-2018 6449.95 6608.85 6354.65 6381.90 1837 485
12-02-2018 6127.00 6127.00 5960.00 5980.15 516 226
09-02-2018 6180.00 6200.30 6050.00 6062.90 613 245
08-02-2018 6292.00 6323.45 6191.40 6215.55 237 98
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare:

Back to Top