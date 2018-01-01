Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd Not listed in BSE
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2003
|Mar 2002
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.21
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|7.25
|-
|Total Expenses
|1.66
|5.9
|-71.86
|Operating Profit
|-1.66
|1.35
|-222.96
|Net Profit
|-1.87
|0.31
|-703.23
|Equity Capital
|4.5
|4.5
|-
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gajra Bevel
|2.39
|-1.65
|2.25
|Coventry Coil.
|3.55
|4.72
|1.60
|K E W Inds.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.58
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|85.00
