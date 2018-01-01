JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2003 Mar 2002 % Chg
Net Sales 7.21 -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 7.25 -
Total Expenses 1.66 5.9 -71.86
Operating Profit -1.66 1.35 -222.96
Net Profit -1.87 0.31 -703.23
Equity Capital 4.5 4.5 -
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gajra Bevel 2.39 -1.65 2.25
Coventry Coil. 3.55 4.72 1.60
K E W Inds. 1.05 -4.55 1.58
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.47
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.55
Indian Public 0.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 92.84
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
85.00

