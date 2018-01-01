You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Filter:
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2002
|2001
|2000
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.41
|0.37
|0.46
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|1.94
|-0.59
|-0.93
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.02
|-0.32
|0.03
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-2.18
|0.95
|0.81
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.22
|0.04
|-0.09
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.19
|0.41
|0.37
Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices