JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Filter:

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2002 2001 2000
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.41 0.37 0.46
Net Cash From Operating Activities 1.94 -0.59 -0.93
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.02 -0.32 0.03
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -2.18 0.95 0.81
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.22 0.04 -0.09
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.19 0.41 0.37
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):