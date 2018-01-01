You are here » Home
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Filter:
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2002
|2001
|2000
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves
|-6.49
|-4.03
|-3.10
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-1.99
|0.47
|1.40
|Secured Loans
|7.99
|10.49
|9.67
|Unsecured Loans
|2.84
|2.56
|2.53
|Total Debt
|10.83
|13.05
|12.20
|Total Liabilities
|8.84
|13.52
|13.60
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|12.13
|12.13
|11.99
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.36
|0.90
|0.70
|Investments
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|4.86
|7.79
|7.62
|Sundry Debtors
|3.06
|3.35
|3.08
|Cash and Bank
|0.20
|0.41
|0.37
|Loans and Advances
|0.97
|0.87
|1.12
|Total Current Assets
|9.09
|12.42
|12.19
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|4.66
|4.43
|4.52
|Provisions
|0.21
|0.24
|0.16
|Net Current Assets
|4.22
|7.75
|7.51
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|9.91
|14.55
|14.53
