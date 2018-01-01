JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2002 2001 2000
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.50 4.50 4.50
Reserves -6.49 -4.03 -3.10
Total Shareholders Funds -1.99 0.47 1.40
Secured Loans 7.99 10.49 9.67
Unsecured Loans 2.84 2.56 2.53
Total Debt 10.83 13.05 12.20
Total Liabilities 8.84 13.52 13.60
Application of Funds
Gross Block 12.13 12.13 11.99
Capital Work in Progress 0.36 0.90 0.70
Investments 0.01 0.01 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 4.86 7.79 7.62
Sundry Debtors 3.06 3.35 3.08
Cash and Bank 0.20 0.41 0.37
Loans and Advances 0.97 0.87 1.12
Total Current Assets 9.09 12.42 12.19
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 4.66 4.43 4.52
Provisions 0.21 0.24 0.16
Net Current Assets 4.22 7.75 7.51
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 9.91 14.55 14.53
