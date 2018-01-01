JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2002 2001 2000
Net Sales 7.62 9.89 9.92
Operating Profit 0.16 1.23 1.31
Other Income 4.20 0.08 0.10
Interest 2.05 1.60 2.05
Depreciation 0.57 0.57 0.58
Profit Before Tax -2.46 -0.94 -1.32
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -2.46 -0.94 -1.32
 
Share Capital 4.50 4.50 4.50
Reserves -6.49 -4.03 -3.10
Net Worth -1.99 0.47 1.40
Loans 10.83 13.05 12.20
Gross Block 12.13 12.13 11.99
Investments 0.01 0.01 0.00
Cash 0.20 0.41 0.37
Debtors 3.06 3.35 3.08
Net Working Capital 4.22 7.75 7.51
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 2.10 12.44 13.21
Net Profit Margin (%) -32.28 -9.50 -13.31
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
