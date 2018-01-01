You are here » Home
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2002
|2001
|2000
|Net Sales
|7.62
|9.89
|9.92
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|1.23
|1.31
|Other Income
|4.20
|0.08
|0.10
|Interest
|2.05
|1.60
|2.05
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.57
|0.58
|Profit Before Tax
|-2.46
|-0.94
|-1.32
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-2.46
|-0.94
|-1.32
|Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves
|-6.49
|-4.03
|-3.10
|Net Worth
|-1.99
|0.47
|1.40
|Loans
|10.83
|13.05
|12.20
|Gross Block
|12.13
|12.13
|11.99
|Investments
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Cash
|0.20
|0.41
|0.37
|Debtors
|3.06
|3.35
|3.08
|Net Working Capital
|4.22
|7.75
|7.51
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|2.10
|12.44
|13.21
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-32.28
|-9.50
|-13.31
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
