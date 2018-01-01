JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2002 2001 2000
Income
Sales Turnover 8.67 11.24 11.46
Excise Duty 1.05 1.35 1.54
Net Sales 7.62 9.89 9.92
Other Income 4.20 0.08 0.10
Stock Adjustments -2.26 0.38 0.45
Total Income 9.56 10.35 10.47
Expenditure
Raw Materials 3.51 3.39 3.57
Power & Fuel Cost 1.11 1.19 1.32
Employee Cost 2.19 2.27 2.24
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.60 0.76 0.62
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.23 1.42 1.32
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.76 0.09 0.09
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 9.40 9.12 9.16
Operating Profit 0.16 1.23 1.31
Interest 2.05 1.60 2.05
Gross Profit -1.89 -0.37 -0.74
Depreciation 0.57 0.57 0.58
Profit Before Tax -2.46 -0.94 -1.32
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -2.46 -0.94 -1.32
