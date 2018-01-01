You are here » Home
» » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Filter:
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2002
|2001
|2000
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|8.67
|11.24
|11.46
|Excise Duty
|1.05
|1.35
|1.54
|Net Sales
|7.62
|9.89
|9.92
|Other Income
|4.20
|0.08
|0.10
|Stock Adjustments
|-2.26
|0.38
|0.45
|Total Income
|9.56
|10.35
|10.47
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|3.51
|3.39
|3.57
|Power & Fuel Cost
|1.11
|1.19
|1.32
|Employee Cost
|2.19
|2.27
|2.24
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.60
|0.76
|0.62
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.23
|1.42
|1.32
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.76
|0.09
|0.09
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|9.40
|9.12
|9.16
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|1.23
|1.31
|Interest
|2.05
|1.60
|2.05
|Gross Profit
|-1.89
|-0.37
|-0.74
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.57
|0.58
|Profit Before Tax
|-2.46
|-0.94
|-1.32
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-2.46
|-0.94
|-1.32
Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):