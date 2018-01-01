JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Mar-2003 Dec-2002 Sep-2002 Jun-2002 Mar-2002
Revenue 0.00 0.80 3.73 2.97 7.21
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.04
Total Income 0.00 0.80 3.74 2.98 7.25
Expenditure 1.66 1.12 3.19 2.66 5.90
Operating Profit -1.66 -0.32 0.55 0.32 1.35
Interest 0.21 0.35 0.43 0.32 0.89
PBDT -1.87 -0.67 0.12 0.00 0.46
Depreciation 0.00 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.15
PBT -1.87 -0.83 -0.03 -0.14 0.31
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -1.87 -0.83 -0.03 -0.14 0.31
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
