Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Mar-2003
|Dec-2002
|Sep-2002
|Jun-2002
|Mar-2002
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.80
|3.73
|2.97
|7.21
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.80
|3.74
|2.98
|7.25
|Expenditure
|1.66
|1.12
|3.19
|2.66
|5.90
|Operating Profit
|-1.66
|-0.32
|0.55
|0.32
|1.35
|Interest
|0.21
|0.35
|0.43
|0.32
|0.89
|PBDT
|-1.87
|-0.67
|0.12
|0.00
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|0.15
|PBT
|-1.87
|-0.83
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.87
|-0.83
|-0.03
|-0.14
|0.31
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
