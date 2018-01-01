You are here » Home
» » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Filter:
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2002
|2001
|2000
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|14.55
|6.21
|Current Ratio
|1.03
|1.08
|1.11
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.71
|0.93
|0.96
|Inventory turnover ratio
|1.37
|1.46
|1.54
|Debtors turnover ratio
|2.71
|3.50
|3.88
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-0.20
|0.41
|0.36
|Operating Margin (%)
|1.85
|10.94
|11.43
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-28.37
|-8.36
|-11.52
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):