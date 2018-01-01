JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2002 2001 2000
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 14.55 6.21
Current Ratio 1.03 1.08 1.11
Asset turnover ratio 0.71 0.93 0.96
Inventory turnover ratio 1.37 1.46 1.54
Debtors turnover ratio 2.71 3.50 3.88
Interest Coverage ratio -0.20 0.41 0.36
Operating Margin (%) 1.85 10.94 11.43
Net Profit Margin (%) -28.37 -8.36 -11.52
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
