Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '03
|Sep '02
|Mar '02
|Sep '01
|Mar '01
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.88
|6.70
|9.04
|5.34
|6.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.35
|0.42
|0.07
|Total Income
|0.88
|6.73
|8.69
|5.76
|6.07
|Total Expenditure
|2.86
|5.86
|9.68
|4.70
|6.15
|Operating Profit
|-1.98
|0.87
|-0.99
|1.06
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.56
|0.74
|1.18
|0.78
|0.67
|Gross Profit
|-2.54
|0.13
|-2.17
|0.28
|-0.75
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.30
|0.31
|0.26
|0.28
|PBT
|-2.70
|-0.17
|-2.48
|0.02
|-1.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.70
|-0.17
|-2.48
|0.02
|-1.03
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.70
|-0.17
|-2.48
|0.02
|-1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
