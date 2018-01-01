JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Filter:

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '03 Sep '02 Mar '02 Sep '01 Mar '01
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.88 6.70 9.04 5.34 6.00
Other Income 0.00 0.03 -0.35 0.42 0.07
Total Income 0.88 6.73 8.69 5.76 6.07
Total Expenditure 2.86 5.86 9.68 4.70 6.15
Operating Profit -1.98 0.87 -0.99 1.06 -0.08
Interest 0.56 0.74 1.18 0.78 0.67
Gross Profit -2.54 0.13 -2.17 0.28 -0.75
Depreciation 0.16 0.30 0.31 0.26 0.28
PBT -2.70 -0.17 -2.48 0.02 -1.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -2.70 -0.17 -2.48 0.02 -1.03
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -2.70 -0.17 -2.48 0.02 -1.03
Equity Share Capital 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):