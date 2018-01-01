You are here » Home
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '02
|Dec '01
|Dec '00
|Dec '99
|Dec '98
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|7.49
|7.55
|10.77
|10.03
|10.45
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.05
|0.09
|0.06
|Total Income
|7.52
|7.58
|10.82
|10.12
|10.51
|Total Expenditure
|6.97
|6.91
|9.27
|9.31
|10.16
|Operating Profit
|0.55
|0.67
|1.55
|0.81
|0.35
|Interest
|1.09
|0.41
|1.25
|1.42
|1.33
|Gross Profit
|-0.54
|0.26
|0.30
|-0.61
|-0.98
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.43
|0.42
|0.42
|0.41
|PBT
|-1.00
|-0.17
|-0.12
|-1.03
|-1.39
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.00
|-0.17
|-0.12
|-1.03
|-1.39
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.00
|-0.17
|-0.12
|-1.03
|-1.39
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
